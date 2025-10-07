SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested 27-year-old Jaquan Johnson following a drug investigation and police chase.
On Oct. 1 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Sussex County Drug Unit were conducting a drug investigation of Jaquan Johnson for distribution of illegal narcotics at a property on Bennett Road, which is when police say they saw Johnson driving a white Ford Transit and leaving immediately.
A computer check revealed that Johnson was already wanted for arrest after a recent pursuit in Maryland, where he sped away after refusing to get out of the same van.
During the pursuit troopers said Johnson was recklessly driving, the van failed to stop even with deployed stop sticks and also collided with a Chevrolet Equinox, before coming to a stop on Main Street in Frankford. Johnson was then taken into custody after a taser deployment.
According to DSP, Detectives saw Johnson throw a potato chip bag as he was running away from the van, which was later recovered containing approximately 60.07 grams of cocaine, approximately 10.89 grams of crack cocaine, and 85 bars and 33 partial bars of Xanax. Police also found drug paraphernalia in the van.
After executing a search warrant for the property in Bennett Road, the following items were found:
- Unused wax paper bags
- Inkpad and stamp
- Small rubber bands
- Cutting agents
- Digital scales
- Blender jar with cocaine residue
- Pyrex dishes
- Clear Ziploc style baggies
- 20 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition
Johnson was taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Make, Distribute, or Possess any Item Designed to be Used in Counterfeiting any Drug/Container/Labeling (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Johnson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $127,617 secured bond.