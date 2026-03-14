Selbyville Middle School drone teams sweep awards at Eastern Shore qualifier

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Four drone teams from Selbyville Middle School captured multiple awards at the Eastern Shore Aerial Drone Competition Qualifier on March 7, earning every award they were eligible to win.
The “Sky Flyers” team consisting of Andzhelina Iardova-Dubinkina, Christopher Louridas and Griffin Deane received the Airmanship Award for flight performance during the competition, according to IRSD.
Team “Airborn,” made up of Brayden Polito and Sofi Iardova, earned the Coding Award for autonomous programming and automated flight performance.
The “Unsalted Pretzels” team, with Allison De La Rosa-Lopez, James Johnson III, Lincoln Dye and Riley Hoffmann, won the Communications Mission Champion Award and shared the Team Mission Champion Award, says the school district.
The “Airheads” team of Marleigh Wilson, Isaac Howell, Callan McCowan and Cora Deck also shared the Team Mission Champion Award and were named All-Around Champions, qualifying for a championship event in West Virginia scheduled for May.
The Indian River School District says that teams were evaluated on communication, teamwork, piloting as well as autonomous programming during the competition, which the district says was hosted for the third year by Arcadia Middle School. IRSD officials say it marks the most awards Selbyville Middle School has earned at the event.
The teams are scheduled to compete next at the Sussex Skies Drone Invitational on March 21 at Indian River High School, where they will face teams from Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.