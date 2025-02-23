Selbyville Police seeking help to identify car used in robbery

SELBYVILLE, Del, - The Selbyville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying six unknown male suspects in connection with a burglary at Marleyz Smoke Shop on Dupont Boulevard.
Police responded to a call for service on Feb. 23 and discovered that the smoke shop had been burglarized, resulting in monetary and material losses.
Investigators say a suspect car, arrived on scene with approximately six individuals. According to police the suspected robbers used a large stone to break the entrance glass before entering, removing goods and cash, and fleeing the scene.
At this time, no additional information about the suspects’ ages or identities is available, and charges are pending.
Anyone with information on the identification of these suspects is urged to call 911 immediately or contact S/CPL McKechnie via email at Allen.McKechnie@cj.state.de.us