SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Town of Selbyville is making a final push for community participation before the Downtown Development District Community Survey closes on May 27, 2026.
Town leaders are encouraging people to complete the survey and share feedback that they say will help shape priorities for future downtown revitalization efforts tied to Selbyville’s application to Delaware’s Downtown Development District program.
The campaign, promoted under the message “Your Voice. Our Future,” aims to gather input from a broad range of stakeholders connected to the community.
Town leaders say people who live there, business owners, employees, property owners, visitors and seasonal people who live there are invited to participate.
According to the town’s outreach materials, feedback collected through the survey will help guide planning and development goals as Selbyville seeks participation in the state program designed to support economic growth and revitalization in downtown areas.
Community members can complete the survey online. Paper copies are also available through the town website and at Selbyville Town Hall.