MARYLAND - Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) will be on the Eastern Shore on Monday, Aug. 25, participating in a series of events and meetings focused on local business, senior services and rural healthcare.
10 a.m. – Eastern Shore Business Community Meeting
Senator Alsobrooks will meet with local business leaders at Green Hill Country Club in Quantico. According to Alsobrooks' office, the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss economic development and business challenges across the region.
12:15 p.m. – Senior Gathering in Cambridge
At the Chesapeake Grove Intergenerational Center, Alsobrooks will join community and local officials for a gathering focused on senior services. The discussion will highlight resources and support available to older adults in the community.
3:15 p.m. – Rural Healthcare Conversation
Senator Alsobrooks will participate in a discussion on rural healthcare at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton. Her communications team says the conversation will focus on healthcare access, challenges and opportunities for residents in rural areas.