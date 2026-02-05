DOVER, Del. — Sen. Eric Buckson is urging Delaware to reconsider how it measures high school success, calling for a reassessment of the SAT’s role as the primary gauge of school performance and student proficiency.
Buckson, a Republican representing South Dover, said relying heavily on a college admissions exam does not accurately reflect how well schools are preparing students for life after graduation. A former public educator and coach, Buckson spent 30 years at Polytech High School.
“The SAT has value for students who plan to attend college, but it was never designed to measure mastery of state standards or the effectiveness of classroom instruction,” Buckson said. “When it becomes the main yardstick for success, it tells an incomplete story.”
Under current state policy, every 11th-grade student in Delaware is required to take the SAT during SAT School Day, with the cost covered by the state at about $51 per student. During the 2023–2024 school year, 9,494 Delaware students took the exam, even though many do not plan to attend college and may have little motivation to perform well on the test.
Buckson said national trends show that postsecondary pathways are changing. In 2022, about 62% of high school graduates nationwide enrolled directly in college, down from 70% in 2016. At the same time, employers in Delaware continue to report strong demand for skilled workers in trades and technical fields that often provide competitive wages, quick job placement and minimal student debt.
“Students who pursue career and technical education, apprenticeships, or immediate entry into the workforce are succeeding in meaningful ways,” Buckson said. “Those successes should count when we evaluate schools.”
Buckson said he has been holding discussions with education leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders across Delaware about updating the state’s accountability system. Federal law allows states to use multiple measures when evaluating schools, including industry credentials, dual enrollment and work-based learning.
“The SAT is not a bad test,” Buckson said. “It’s simply not the right tool to define success for every student and every school. Delaware can do better.”