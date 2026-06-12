DELAWARE - Sen. Chris Coons is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate after 16 years in office, he announced June 12.
"Working for the people of Delaware in the US Senate is an honor and I’m running for reelection because the job’s not done,” Coons said. “Together, we can build a better future and make Washington more like Delaware.”
Coons was first elected in 2010 after serving as the New Castle County Council President for four years and New Castle County Executive for six years.
Coons serves on the Senate Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees and is the vice chair of the Ethics Committee. Coons was endorsed by several key Delaware Democratic leaders, including Gov. Matt Meyer.
Coons will face a challenge from the winner of the Republican primary race between Michael Katz and John Shulli.