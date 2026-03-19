DOVER, Del. - Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman announced that she would step down as co-chair and that Sen. Dan Cruce would assume the role in the Kids Caucus meeting on March 19.
The Kids Caucus is dedicated to advancing policies that support the health, education, safety, and wellbeing of Delaware’s children. Sen. Lockman held the title of co-chair for several years, but has relinquished her role to Sen. Dan Cruce who is a freshman senator of the First District.
Sen. Cruce has worked as Assistant Superintendent of Christina School District, Deputy Secretary of Education, and COO of United Way of Delaware (UWDE).
"Sen. Cruce brings a strong commitment to improving outcomes for families and children, and I am confident he will guide this caucus with purpose," said Sen. Lockman. "While I am stepping back from this role, my commitment to the wellbeing of Delaware’s children remains strong, and I will continue to support the mission of the Kids Caucus."
As Co-Chair, Sen. Cruce will help guide the caucus’ legislative priorities, and continue to collaborate with advocate groups, educators, and community leaders to help strengthen the outcomes for youth across the First State.
"Ensuring that every child in Delaware has access to quality education, safe communities, and meaningful opportunities is not just good policy, but also an investment in Delaware’s future," said Sen. Cruce. "I look forward to working with Co-Chair Rep. Deb Heffernan to continue building the foundation that she and Sen. Lockman have established."