DELAWARE- The Delaware Senate approved a bill Wednesday that gives counties the ability to subpoena records and testimony to help determine the fair market value of non-residential properties.
Senate Bill 230, sponsored by Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, limits the subpoena powers to non-residential properties, requires counties to submit an annual report on its use, and will expire after two years.
The bill now moves to the governor for approval.
Supporters say the measure aims to address issues that came up during the statewide property reassessment, which caused some property taxes to increase. Rep. Frank Burns, who sponsored the bill in the House, said it gives counties the tools to verify information used in property assessments.
This legislation follows Senate Bill 228, which was signed into law in February and allows New Castle County to review commercial property assessments for accuracy.
County officials say both measures will help ensure property values reflect the true market rate and improve oversight after the first countywide reassessment in more than 40 years.