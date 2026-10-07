DELAWARE - Following the introduction of FOIA reform legislation, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend issued the following statement.
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend issues statement following Senate Bill 355
- Rianna Moses
Rianna Moses
Editor/Producer
Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .
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"Senate Bill 355, developed over the past several years, is a comprehensive proposal that would deliver some of the most substantive updates to Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act law in years.
An open and transparent government is vital to a healthy democratic society, and our FOIA laws are tools that uphold that goal. They ensure the public has access to government records and a clearly outlined process for obtaining them, so that ultimately our citizenry has a deeper understanding of the inner workings of government, and the ability to demand accountability.
However, there are many aspects of our FOIA laws that are unclear and difficult to maneuver. By addressing many different FOIA provisions, Senate Bill 355 shifts our laws in the direction of more openness and transparency, while creating clearer guidance for the public and state agencies alike.
Over the next few months, we will continue to solicit feedback so we can build on this initial version and strike the right balance for a stronger FOIA reform package in the next General Assembly."
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Rianna Moses
Editor/Producer
Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .
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