Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 96F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.