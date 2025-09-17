DOVER, Del. — U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester will host her third annual Constituent Resource Fair Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s DelOne Conference Center.

Delawareans are encouraged to attend the fair free of charge. Thirty-eight federal and state agencies and community organizations will provide resources and assistance.

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

  • The Office of Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
  • The Office of Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • The Office of Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-Del.)
  • The Office of Governor Matt Meyer (D-Del.)
  • The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
  • Bayhealth
  • Catholic Charities
  • Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce
  • Clear Connection, Inc.
  • Delaware 211
  • Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition
  • Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs
  • Delaware Community Legal Aid Society
  • Delaware Department of Education
  • Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
  • Delaware Department of Insurance
  • Delaware Department of Justice
  • Delaware Department of Labor
  • Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
  • Delaware Emergency Management Agency
  • Delaware State Housing Authority
  • Dover Air Force Base
  • Dover Police Department
  • Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore
  • First State African American Farmers Association
  • First State Community Action Agency
  • Food Bank of Delaware
  • Jewish Family Services
  • Kent County Levy Court
  • National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
  • NeighborGood Partners
  • PAM Health
  • Peoples Place II/Whatcoat Social Services
  • Speak Out Against Hate
  • Sussex County Community Development & Hosing
  • Wilmington VA Medical Center
  • West End Neighborhood House

Media that wish to attend the event are asked to RSVP by emailing Taj_Magruder@bluntrochester.senate.gov

Tags

Locations

Producer

Conor joined the Coast TV team as a producer in July 2025. He is from Newark, Delaware. Conor graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television and Digital Media Production as well as a minor in Writing for Emerging Media.

Recommended for you