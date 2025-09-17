DOVER, Del. — U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester will host her third annual Constituent Resource Fair Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s DelOne Conference Center.
Delawareans are encouraged to attend the fair free of charge. Thirty-eight federal and state agencies and community organizations will provide resources and assistance.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
- The Office of Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
- The Office of Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.)
- The Office of Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-Del.)
- The Office of Governor Matt Meyer (D-Del.)
- The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
- Bayhealth
- Catholic Charities
- Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce
- Clear Connection, Inc.
- Delaware 211
- Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition
- Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs
- Delaware Community Legal Aid Society
- Delaware Department of Education
- Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
- Delaware Department of Insurance
- Delaware Department of Justice
- Delaware Department of Labor
- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
- Delaware Emergency Management Agency
- Delaware State Housing Authority
- Dover Air Force Base
- Dover Police Department
- Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore
- First State African American Farmers Association
- First State Community Action Agency
- Food Bank of Delaware
- Jewish Family Services
- Kent County Levy Court
- National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
- NeighborGood Partners
- PAM Health
- Peoples Place II/Whatcoat Social Services
- Speak Out Against Hate
- Sussex County Community Development & Hosing
- Wilmington VA Medical Center
- West End Neighborhood House
Media that wish to attend the event are asked to RSVP by emailing Taj_Magruder@bluntrochester.senate.gov