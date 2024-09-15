WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Climate Action Campaign (CAC) has announced U.S. Senator Tom Carper as the recipient of its third annual Climate Changemaker award.
"As Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Senator Carper has played a pivotal role in crafting bipartisan policies aimed at reducing pollution, advancing environmental justice, and improving air quality." said CAC.
Senator Carper contributed to the passage of legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. The award comes as Carper prepares for his retirement in Jan. 2025.
CAC also honored retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) during the awards presentation. The Climate Changemaker Award is presented annually by a coalition of major environmental and public health organizations across the U.S.