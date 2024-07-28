WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Susan Collins of Maine, have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing July 24 as Bump Day. Currently there is an annual global campaign aimed at celebrating healthy pregnancies and raising awareness of the challenges in maternal health care, say legislators.
"All mothers deserve the care and support that’s needed for a safe pregnancy, birth, and healthy future for both mother and child," said Senator Coons. "Bump Day celebrates and honors expectant mothers and their pregnancy journey, while advocating for the health care and support they need. I’m proud to introduce this resolution with Senator Collins and encourage more work towards making wide-ranging maternal health care accessible for all."
"This bipartisan resolution recognizes the critical importance of ending preventable maternal deaths by better ensuring that every mother has access to the care they need throughout their pregnancy." said Senator Collins.
In the United States, over 800 women die annually from pregnancy-related and childbirth-related complications, with 80 percent of these deaths being preventable, according to the CDC. Bump Day promotes action to end the crisis of maternal mortality and morbidity in the country.