MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware will host a spring senior health fair April 28 at its Milford location.
Organizers say the event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will offer resources, information and support for older adults. Plus, attendees will also receive free pantry essentials.
According to the food bank, about 30 vendors will be on site, providing health services, giveaways and community resources. Some of those include:
- University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
- Pace Your Life
- Bayhealth
- Contact Lifeline
- First State Community Action Agency
- Easter Seals of Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore
- At Home Agency Care
- The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration
The Senior Health Fair is open to all seniors, says the food bank, and there is no cost to attend.
According to the food bank, pre-registration is requested. To register, click here.