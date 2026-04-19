The doctor checks the blood pressure on the old woman.

The Food Bank of Delaware will host a senior health fair April 28 in Milford.

 Photographer: Askolds Berovskis

MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware will host a spring senior health fair April 28 at its Milford location.

Organizers say the event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will offer resources, information and support for older adults. Plus, attendees will also receive free pantry essentials.

According to the food bank, about 30 vendors will be on site, providing health services, giveaways and community resources. Some of those include: 

  • University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
  • Pace Your Life
  • Bayhealth
  • Contact Lifeline
  • First State Community Action Agency
  • Easter Seals of Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore
  • At Home Agency Care
  • The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration

The Senior Health Fair is open to all seniors, says the food bank, and there is no cost to attend. 

According to the food bank, pre-registration is requested. To register, click here

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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