OCEAN CITY, Md. - Fire and police crews responded to a serious crash along Coastal Highway late Wednesday night that sent multiple people to a trauma center and shut down part of the busy roadway. The call for help came in at about 10:06 p.m.
Ocean City paramedics took several patients from the crash scene to a trauma center for treatment. The number of people hurt and the severity of their injuries had not been released late Wednesday night.
Because of the crash, southbound traffic at 123rd Street was blocked while crews worked at the scene.
Drivers heading north on Coastal Highway also faced delays. The roadway from 120th Street to 123rd Street was reduced to one lane as emergency crews and police managed traffic and assisted those involved in the crash.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or how many cars were involved. Additional details are expected once Ocean City police release more information.