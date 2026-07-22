DELMARVA - A line of strong storms hit Delmarva late Tuesday night, prompting tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties until 3:30 a.m. This comes after Tornado warnings in Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties expired at midnight, with a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 12:30 a.m.
Strong claps of thunder and lightning could be seen across various parts of the peninsula. In the Milton/Lewes area, three different fires were dispatched between 11:50 and 12:05 a.m., with one dispatched as a potential lightning strike.
Roughly 600 Delaware Electric Cooperative customers lost power, and about 1,000 Delmarva Power customers lost power after the storm. Both utilities worked in the early morning hours to restore service. As of 7:00 a.m. Delaware Electric Cooperative was reporting only 2 customers were still affected. Delmarva Power's only remaining outages were in New Castle County, DE.
A flash flood warning was also issued, as well as a marine warning in Sussex County, which is essentially a severe thunderstorm warning over the water.