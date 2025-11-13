OCEAN CITY, Md. - A section of the Ocean City Boardwalk was closed and nearby homes were evacuated Thursday morning after a gas line was accidentally severed near 8th Street and Washington Lane.
The Ocean City Fire Department said crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of the severed line. Firefighters evacuated multiple nearby homes as a precaution and temporarily shut down foot traffic along the boardwalk for one block in each direction.
As of 11:23 a.m., the fire department said the situation was resolved and the area was turned over to the gas company for repairs and monitoring, said officials.