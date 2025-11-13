Ocean City Line Severed

The Ocean City Fire Department said crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of the severed line. (Ocean City Fire Department)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A section of the Ocean City Boardwalk was closed and nearby homes were evacuated Thursday morning after a gas line was accidentally severed near 8th Street and Washington Lane.

The Ocean City Fire Department said crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of the severed line. Firefighters evacuated multiple nearby homes as a precaution and temporarily shut down foot traffic along the boardwalk for one block in each direction.

As of 11:23 a.m., the fire department said the situation was resolved and the area was turned over to the gas company for repairs and monitoring, said officials.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you