Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM EDT TUESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate tidal flooding could continue through at least Friday evening's high tide or perhaps longer. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/06 PM 6.4 0.7 0.9 None 22/07 AM 5.8 0.1 1.3 None 22/07 PM 7.1 1.4 1.4 Minor 23/08 AM 6.5 0.8 1.7 None 23/08 PM 7.8 2.1 1.9 Moderate 24/08 AM 7.0 1.3 1.8 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/06 PM 5.8 1.2 1.4 None 22/06 AM 5.3 0.7 1.7 None 22/06 PM 6.5 1.8 2.0 Minor 23/07 AM 6.1 1.5 2.2 Minor 23/07 PM 7.1 2.5 2.4 Moderate 24/08 AM 6.5 1.8 2.4 Minor &&