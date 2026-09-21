HURLOCK, Md. — Six people were displaced after a shed fire spread to a home in Dorchester County on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 300 block of Commerce Street. A passerby discovered the fire, which began inside a 30-by-15-foot shed before spreading into the home.
The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded with 40 firefighters to the two-alarm fire. Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
No one was hurt.
Damage to the structure is estimated at $60,000, with another $15,000 in estimated damage to its contents.
There were no smoke alarms, fire alarms or sprinkler systems present, according to information provided by fire investigators.
The cause remains under investigation. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.
The American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced by the fire.