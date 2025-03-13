LEWES, Del — Telecommunications company Shentel is preparing to install fiber optics throughout the city. The project’s first phase will take place along Ocean View Boulevard, coinciding with scheduled road repaving.
Glo Fiber, a subsidiary of Shentel, will notify people living in affected areas by hanging door tags with important information about the work. During installation, people living in the area may see technicians and contractors working on or near their properties. Any work on private property will be limited to public rights-of-way or utility easements.
If a utility easement is located on private property and technicians cannot access it, Glo Fiber will reach out to property owners for permission, said the city.
People in the area can also expect to see flags and paint markings indicating existing utilities, as well as traffic signage if the work affects roadways. Additionally, large construction vehicles will be on site as fiber lines are buried underground.