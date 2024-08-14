ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Ellendale on Aug. 13. The incident occurred around the 18000 block of New Hope Road.
The shooting left one 30-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. The initial investigation revealed that an unknown shooter fired several rounds from an unknown dark colored car.
The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact DSP or Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3795.