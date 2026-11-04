BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to support local businesses this holiday season with the return of three annual shopping events.
The Shop Local Extravaganza, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach and Festive Fridays in Fenwick Island will offer holiday specials, in-store raffles, family-friendly activities and opportunities to win prizes throughout November and December.
Shop Local Extravaganza celebrates 10 years
The Shop Local Extravaganza returns for its 10th year on Saturdays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
Shoppers who visit participating businesses to shop, dine, stay or enjoy local attractions will have opportunities to enter in-store raffles, where available, and compete for a $250 grand prize gift card.
Last year's event featured 48 local businesses and 33 in-store prizes across Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Millville, Ocean View, Selbyville and South Bethany.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18.
Weekend Wonderland brings holiday fun to Bethany Beach
Weekend Wonderland returns to downtown Bethany Beach on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, through a partnership between the chamber, the town of Bethany Beach and the Coastal Point newspaper.
The festivities begin Dec. 5 with the town's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the bandstand at 5 p.m.
Throughout the event, participating businesses will offer holiday specials, in-store attractions, visits from Santa and an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Shoppers will also have opportunities to win raffle prizes.
Additional town-sponsored activities on Dec. 5 include pony rides, a party with Santa and trolley rides.
On Dec. 12, the town will host Christmas at the Cottages, featuring special holiday activities at the Dinker-Irvin Cottage.
Holiday trolley tours showcasing decorated properties participating in the Coastal Christmas Showdown are also scheduled for Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Reservations are required for the tours.
Festive Fridays return to Fenwick Island
Fenwick Island businesses will join the holiday celebrations with Festive Fridays on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Local shops, boutiques and restaurants will offer seasonal specials, shopping deals and other holiday activities.
More than 15 Fenwick Island businesses participated in last year's event.
The town of Fenwick Island will kick off the festivities with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. The celebration will feature carolers, hot chocolate and additional holiday activities.
Supporting local businesses during the holidays
The chamber says the annual events highlight the importance of shopping locally and supporting small businesses throughout the Quiet Resorts.
From dining at neighborhood restaurants and visiting local arcades to purchasing gifts at independent boutiques and specialty shops, the events encourage people to explore businesses throughout the coastal communities.
The holiday shopping initiatives also coincide with town celebrations, giving families and visitors additional reasons to spend time in Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and surrounding communities