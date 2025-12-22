SALISBURY, Md.- Police officers and firefighters teamed up with children and families for the annual “Shop with a Hero” holiday event. The event took place on Saturday, Dec. 20, and created a charitable shopping experience across Salisbury.
According to the city, members of the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department, along with Behind the Line, Inc., welcomed 56 children to Sam’s Club. Each child was paired with a first responder to shop for holiday gifts. Officials say the event continued next door at Walmart. There, Salisbury police officers surprised more than a dozen additional families with a chance to shop together.
More than $7,000 was raised to support the event, including a $5,000 grant from Sam’s Club. The funds provided gift cards, allowing children to purchase presents for themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.
“The City of Salisbury extends its sincere appreciation to all those who donated as well as to the dedicated volunteers, the hardworking retail employees, our first responders and all those whose support helped make the event a success and brought smiles to the faces of so many children,” the city said in a statement.
Several partner agencies also took part in the event, including the Fruitland Police Department, Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Wicomico County District Court Bailiff’s Office and Ocean City Police Department.