DAGSBORO, Del.- Finding the perfect Christmas Tree is not the easiest task, but finding one close to perfect is what they do at Parsons Farms.
Paul Parsons, owner of Parsons Farms, has been getting his Christmas trees from Pennsylvania and western North Carolina for more than a decade. He prefers the Frasier Firs.
"We've had Frazier Firs all along. We've had Douglas Firs, had a few concolors. We have 45 concolors versus about 1100 Frasier Firs." said Parsons.
Parsons said when you are looking for a tree, to look for a nice full tree all the way around. Some trees are going to have a flat side, the way it grows on the mountaintop. He said Christmas Trees are usually grown on a slope. So one side is usually going to be the best.
Parsons said Frasier Firs are almost the perfect Christmas Tree because their needles are soft, and rarely fall off if watered regularly. They also do a good job holding heavy ornaments.
"When you get home, it's very important you put the tree in the water right away. If you're not going to put the tree up in your tree stand when you get home, put it in a bucket of water in the garage, that adds to the life of the tree," he said.
Melissa Abbott a customer at Parsons Farms said she hasn't bought a Frasier Fir yet, but could this time to around. "Some of the other ones, the cedars sometimes like to poke you, and they're a bit sharp, these are always nice and soft."
In the first year, Parsons said he sold 120 Frasier Firs. This year he expects to sell a lot more, close to 1,200 of them.