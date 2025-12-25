DELAWARE - In the spirit of Christmas competition, the news team set out on what was slated as the greatest shopping showdown ever: a head-to-head race to find the perfect gift for CoastTV meteorologist Paul Williams.
“Are you ready?” Williams asked as the challenge began. Both teams answered confidently, with Eleisa and Grace declaring they had been “training our whole lives,” while Brandon and Chris focused on one firm rule: no socks.
With the countdown complete, the teams scattered. Brandon and Chris made a beeline for Barnes & Noble, debating fitness books, records and anything that might stand out, all while keeping their $50 budget in mind.
Eleisa and Grace, meanwhile, moved quickly, confident they had found the right idea and questioning whether their competitors were already in over their heads.
The gift hunt intensified when the two teams crossed paths at the Crocs store, sizing each other up and refusing to reveal their progress. Brandon and Chris' suspicions grew, while Eleisa and Grace adjusted their strategy, determined not to be outplayed.
In the end, the moment of truth arrived. Brandon and Chris presented their pick: Deadly Storms: The Delmarva Coast. But as Paul opened the gift, shock hit the team's faces as Williams immediately revealed he already owned the book and that it was in the First Alert Weather Center at the station.
Then came Eleisa and Grace’s turn. Their gift: a light-up Krispy Kreme themed pair of Crocs. The reaction said it all.
“You guys kind of got shut out,” Williams declared, crowning the ladies the winners.
Christmas bragging rights, it seemed, were well earned for the women, at least until next year’s rematch.