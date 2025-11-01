Shots fired

Delaware State Police are investigating after shots were fired Friday night outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Virgil Wilson Post in Seaford.

Troopers say they were called around 11 p.m. Oct. 31 to the post at 9767 Middleford Road for reports of gunfire.

According to investigators, the shots followed a fight between several people in the parking lot at the end of an event. Moments later, multiple gunshots were heard. No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

