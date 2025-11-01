SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating after shots were fired Friday night outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Virgil Wilson Post in Seaford.
Troopers say they were called around 11 p.m. Oct. 31 to the post at 9767 Middleford Road for reports of gunfire.
According to investigators, the shots followed a fight between several people in the parking lot at the end of an event. Moments later, multiple gunshots were heard. No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.