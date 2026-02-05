MARYLAND- Six waterfowl hunters were rescued Saturday evening after their boat became disabled in icy conditions on the Nanticoke River, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials said Natural Resources Police and Wildlife and Heritage Service staff responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Local fire rescue crews were unable to reach the boat because of thick ice and frozen boat ramps.
Weather data recorded that evening showed temperatures in the high teens to low 20s, with strong northerly winds gusting over 20 miles per hour, DNR said.
A DNR helicopter, known as Natural 1, was already operating in ice-covered waters of the Tangier Sound when it was redirected to the Nanticoke River.
Sgt. John Buchanan and Officer Christian Helwig located the stranded vessel and used the helicopter’s spotlight to illuminate the boat.
Multiple rescue options were considered, including a hoist by Maryland State Police’s Trooper 6 helicopter. However, officials determined windy conditions made that option unsafe.
Instead, a DNR airboat was used to reach the hunters. The airboat, operated by Wildlife and Heritage Service staff member Greg Schenck along with Natural Resources Police officers, was launched from a nearby campground parking lot and navigated over the ice.
With assistance from the helicopter’s searchlight, crews rescued all six hunters in two trips and brought them safely to shore, according to DNR.
Maryland’s waterfowl hunting season ended Jan. 31. DNR officials are reminding boaters to use caution when operating on waterways during icy conditions.