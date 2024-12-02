OCEAN CITY, Md. - Boaters off the Ocean City coast are being asked to slow down after right whales were spotted in the area on Friday, Nov. 27. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the voluntary right whale Slow Zone is in effect through Dec. 12.
The Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City.
Mariners are urged to avoid the area or reduce their speed to 10 knots or less when transiting through the designated Slow Zone.
The boundaries of the Slow Zone include:
- Northern boundary: 38°38' N
- Southern boundary: 37°58' N
- Eastern boundary: 74°13' W
- Western boundary: 75°04' W
More information can be found here on the NOAA Fisheries website.