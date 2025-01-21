OCEAN CITY, Md. — Mariners near Ocean City are urged to reduce speeds and stay alert as multiple "Slow Zones" have been implemented following the detection of endangered North Atlantic Right Whales in the area.
On Jan. 15, a buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected right whales east of Ocean City, prompting an Acoustic Slow Zone through Jan. 30. Later, on Jan. 18, the Azura Mid-Atlantic aerial survey team confirmed additional whale sightings south and southeast of Ocean City, leading to two new Dynamic Management Areas, effective through Feb. 2.
DMA's are voluntary programs NOAA uses to notify vessel operators to slow down. The zones aim to protect the whales during their seasonal migration along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
The following Slow Zones are in effect:
East of Ocean City Acoustic Slow Zone: Jan. 15–Jan. 30
Coordinates: 38°38' N to 37°58' N, 74°13' W to 75°04' W
South of Ocean City DMA: Jan. 18–Feb. 2
Coordinates: 38°20' N to 37°38' N, 74°35' W to 75°29' W
Southeast of Ocean City DMA: Jan. 18–Feb. 2
Coordinates: 38°36' N to 37°55' N, 74°31' W to 75°23' W
Mariners are strongly encouraged by Maryland Natural Resources to avoid these areas or transit at speeds of 10 knots or less to reduce the risk of ship strikes. For updates and detailed maps of Slow Zones, visit the NOAA Fisheries website.