GEORGETOWN, Del. - A fire at the County Seat Apartments in Georgetown was caused by discarded smoking materials and contained quickly thanks to an automatic sprinkler system, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Fire crews responded to the 19000 block of Jury Way shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, and found a fire on a balcony of a multi-family residential building. The Georgetown Fire Company and several mutual aid departments responded to the scene.
All occupants were able to safely leave the building, and no major structural damage occurred. The fire was limited to the balcony area and suppressed by the sprinkler system before it could spread.
The fire marshal’s office confirmed that the fire was accidental and damage was estimated at $1,000. One firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury sustained while responding to the fire.
The incident highlights the effectiveness of sprinkler systems in reducing fire damage and injuries in multi-family housing.