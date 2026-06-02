SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have charged a Smyrna man for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter and the continuous abuse of his two additional children.
On May 27, 49-year-old Badara Kone hit his daughter, Fatima, several times with a leather belt, according to state police. Police said that while being hit, she fell to the ground and hit her head on a piece of furniture. She was later found dead by police on May 28 after her siblings assisted Fatima to her bedroom. Emergency services were not notified for an extended period of time, according to investigators. Police said that Fatima's siblings were taken to a hospital for precautionary wellness evaluations, where detectives found that they have been continuously physically abused.
Badara has been charged with two felony counts of continuous child abuse and eight counts of fourth-degree child abuse. Badara is in custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on a $180,000 cash bond. State police are continuing the investigation and ask that anyone with relevant information to contact them at 302-741-2729 or to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.