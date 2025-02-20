FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — A blanket of snow covered Fenwick Island’s beaches and streets from snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Joe Brzostowski spent part of Thursday morning shoveling outside his business despite the chilly conditions.
“It looks like not everywhere got a lot of snow today and some places got more, so I want to open up for business for those who want to get out and do some shopping,” said Brzostowski.
Freezing temperatures turned some of the snowfall into ice, making sidewalks and roads slippery, and even forming icicles on some buildings.
Locals like Ashley and Neil Brosnahan didn’t let the cold stop their daily routine.
“We take the dog for a walk on the beach every morning, and if he doesn’t get up here, he’s really angry,” Neil Brosnahan said. “That’s why we’re up here freezing in the snow and cold on the beach.”
Despite the howling wind and crashing waves, the scene remained serene, with even the birds chirping as if unfazed by the winter weather.