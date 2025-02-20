Snow on the beach in Fenwick Island

A blanket of snow covered Fenwick Island’s beaches and streets from snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning.

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. A blanket of snow covered Fenwick Island’s beaches and streets from snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Joe Brzostowski spent part of Thursday morning shoveling outside his business despite the chilly conditions.

“It looks like not everywhere got a lot of snow today and some places got more, so I want to open up for business for those who want to get out and do some shopping,” said Brzostowski.

Freezing temperatures turned some of the snowfall into ice, making sidewalks and roads slippery, and even forming icicles on some buildings.

Locals like Ashley and Neil Brosnahan didn’t let the cold stop their daily routine. 

“We take the dog for a walk on the beach every morning, and if he doesn’t get up here, he’s really angry,” Neil Brosnahan said. “That’s why we’re up here freezing in the snow and cold on the beach.”

Despite the howling wind and crashing waves, the scene remained serene, with even the birds chirping as if unfazed by the winter weather.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you