LEWES, Del. - With snow expected to hit Sussex County, locals are making sure they have everything they need ahead of the storm.
Though forecasts predict only one to two inches of snow, many are taking precautions by stocking up on essentials like milk, bread, and snacks.
“It was very busy today,” said Kevin Augstein, assistant manager at the Weis store in Lewes.
Augstein also praised his team for their hard work in managing the rush.
“We have a really good crew, and they work really hard. I’m really proud of what we’ve done,” Augstein said.
Tony Piazza lives in Lewes, and isn’t expecting much snow but still made an early trip to the store.
“I like to prep my meals in advance, so I’m stocking up a little extra,” Piazza said, explaining his strategy for staying prepared.
With only light snow predicted, Sussex County residents are taking no chances, ensuring they are ready for the winter weather.