GEORGETOWN, Del. - Snow, sleet and ice created slick conditions across Georgetown neighborhoods Sunday as crews from Georgetown Public Safety focused on residential streets while the Delaware Department of Transportation worked to keep major highways clear.
Light snow fell between 7 and 9 a.m. before changing to sleet and freezing rain for much of the afternoon. Georgetown Public Safety trucks were seen plowing neighborhood roads as crews worked to stay ahead of the storm.
“I just want to clear it before it gets any worse. It’s easier to clear now than later,” said Georgetown resident Gary Hutchinson. “I grew up in Pennsylvania, so I’m familiar with the routine.”
At the same time, DelDOT concentrated its efforts on primary roadways, including Coastal Highway and Route 113. The agency anticipates using between 5,000 and 10,000 tons of salt during the storm to keep major travel corridors safe and passable. By early afternoon, the Georgetown Circle was clear, and conditions at the intersection of Routes 113 and 9 were improving as crews continued to treat the roads.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.