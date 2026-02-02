SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Following the recent snowstorm in the area, road crews brined the roads, which can leave residue on vehicles once the storm passes, but taking a vehicle to the car wash helps protect it.
Robert Krainer, owner of Milton Auto Care, said issues can develop if it is not addressed on time.
"The road salt is a brined salt, so you have steel brake lines, and you have some cars that have steel fuel lines, and you'll eventually have rusted out brake lines, and you'll lose your brakes," Krainer said.
Some drivers say washing their vehicles is already part of their routine.
"I wash my car at least once a week, so I do take care of it," Palughi said. "I'm kind of different about my vehicle, so I like to keep them clean and nice, but yeah, getting the road salt off is very important."
Krainer expands on what happens with parts we don't typically see.
"Sometimes underneath the car, there are little areas that you can't see, and the salt gets in there, and it can corrode and rot out your car," he said.
Krainer recommends finding a car wash that offers an undercarriage wash to make sure everything is cleaned off.