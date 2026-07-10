DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety provided 904 Delawareans with a sober ride home during the 2025-2026 Sober Rides enforcement.
People had an opportunity to claim the ride-share vouchers on Eve 2025, New Year’s Eve 2025, St. Patrick’s Day 2026, and the recent July Fourth and America 250 holiday.
On Thanksgiving Eve, 345 vouchers were made available, and 162 were used which resulted in a 47 percent utilization rate.
On New Year’s Eve, 450 vouchers were made available, and 244 were used. That resulted in a 54 percent utilization rate which is the highest utilization rate in program history.
On St. Patrick’s Day, 725 vouchers were made available, and 369 were used which resulted in a 51 percent utilization rate.
On July 4th, 300 vouchers were made available, and 129 were used which resulted in a 43 percent utilization rate.
During the 2025-2026 enforcement, Delawareans claimed the available vouchers within minutes after the program went live on MySoberRides.com.
"Impaired driving is entirely preventable, and choosing a sober ride can save lives," said Sharon Bryson, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. "Every person who used a Sober Rides voucher made the decision not to drive impaired, helping reduce the risk of crashes and protect everyone traveling on Delaware’s roadways. We thank our community members and sponsors for supporting efforts that provide safe alternatives and help prevent impaired driving."