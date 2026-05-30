SoDel Concepts Awards Scholarships to two employees

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - SoDel Concepts has awarded its 2026 Scott Kammerer Scholarships to employees Kiley Persolio and Addison Breneman.
The scholarships, worth $2,000 each, support employees pursuing higher education in undergraduate, graduate or trade programs. Eligible applicants must have worked for SoDel Concepts for at least two full months during the previous calendar year.
Persolio, who works at Northeast Seafood Kitchen, is pursuing an education degree at Drexel University, according to SoDel. Breneman, says the group, is an employee at Bluecoast Rehoboth and plans to study business or finance at the University of Delaware.
The scholarship fund is managed by the Delaware Community Foundation, which also selects the recipients.