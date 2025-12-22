DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun some air permit applications online. This is part of a broader effort by this administration to streamline permitting and invest in tools to make the process more efficient.
The DNREC Division of Air Quality has launched online applications for certain permit types through its Digital DNREC (ePermitting) system. As of Dec. 21, Natural Minor construction permits and amendments can be submitted digitally.
The change is part of the state’s effort to streamline permitting and reduce paperwork for applicants and staff.
“Tools like online applications and permit dashboards help customers understand what to expect, reduce paperwork and let our experts spend more time on the projects with the greatest environmental impact. We’re going to keep building on this work.” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson.
Applicants using the new system can also pay for permits and amendments online. Paper applications for Natural Minor permits will no longer be accepted after Dec. 31. Anyone with an existing draft paper application has until then to submit it in full. Incomplete applications may need to be resubmitted through the digital system.
DNREC said other air permits will remain paper-based for now, including Synthetic Minor permits, related to facilities that agree to specific limits to stay below major-source thresholds, and Title V renewals, federal operating permits for major sources, as well as certain federally enforceable permits and amendments. Transitioning to Digital DNREC (ePermitting) for these permit types will occur in future phases.
The Digital DNREC (ePermitting) system mirrors the current paper process, with online tools designed to make the transition easier. Paper forms are still available as reference materials to help applicants prepare their submissions.
This move follows the launch of interactive permit dashboards by DNREC’s Division of Water in September. The dashboards allow users to view the status of high-volume permits, track their place in the review queue, and retrieve issued documents.
DNREC will provide online training materials and will host a virtual walkthrough of the new process on Jan. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, with an invitation to be sent to existing permit holders and environmental consultants in early January.