Southern Delaware Chorale continues 40th Anniversary season with two concerts

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST Monday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&