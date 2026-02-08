Southern Delaware Chorale continues 40th Anniversary season with two concerts

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Southern Delaware Chorale is continuing its 40th anniversary celebration with two major concerts this spring.
For the first time, the Chorale says it is offering a season ticket that includes both performances for $45, a discount from the $25 single-ticket price.
The first concert, “Because They Have a Song: A Choral Reflection on Black History & Women’s History Month,” is set for March 1 at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church. The chorale says the program will feature music shaped by influential Black artists and women across generations, with guest performances from Cantabile Women’s Chorus, Indian River High School Concert Choir and Sussex Tech’s Bella Voce.
On April 26 at 3 p.m., the Chorale returns with “Kings & Queen: Mozart’s Coronation Mass meets Freddie Mercury.” Organizers say the concert blends Mozart’s classical masterpiece with the iconic hits of Queen in what organizers call a bold mix of sacred grandeur and rock energy.