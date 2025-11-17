MILTON, Del. - The local nonprofit Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding celebrated the 10th anniversary of providing therapeutic horseback riding at its Milton facility.
From 12-12:30 p.m. on Monday, the organization held a ceremony celebrating a decade of therapeutic service at its facility in Milton. Joined by Delaware State legislature and Sussex County Council officials, a commemorative 10-year plaque was revealed at the event.
Executive Director at SDTR Jo Allegro-Smith says the sessions are individualized and transformative.
"Each participant is unique," said Allegro-Smith. "It's just an amazing experience, but yet, all the while you're gaining the benefit, you're gaining the strength, you're gaining communication skills, you're gaining trust, confidence, feeling empowered, and just the ability that you can do anything."
Allegro-Smith and other SDTR officials say that there are plans to expand in the near future and that they're excited for what is to come.