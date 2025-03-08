REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The 9th annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food, & Music Festival will be taking place on Saturday, May 3 from noon until 3:30 p.m. at Schellville in Rehoboth Beach.
This announcement follows a postponement from the festival's original date of October 2024 from festival founder and president Stacy LaMotta.
"I am excited and thankful to once again present this award-winning festival for our community," said LaMotta. "I appreciate everyone who contributed to making the festival possible and who supported the decision to postpone last year's event. This year's festival at Schellville will continue our tradition of being a premier event in the state, highlighting what our cherished Delaware coastal area has to offer."
The festival says they will spotlight food from over 20 different local restaurants in addition to 100 different flavors of wine, cocktails, craft beer and mocktails. The festival will also feature a bourbon tasting, a silent auction, a wine wall and a live "Chef Throwdown".
Since its founding in 2015, the festival says they have celebrated the cuisine and passion of Delaware's coast and raised over $250,000 to support various local non-profit organizations.
To purchase tickets or get involved with the festival, you can visit the website for more info.