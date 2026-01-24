LEWES, Del. — As winter weather moves into the area, Code Purple organizers have space at the shelter at St. Jude the Apostle Church for Saturday and Sunday nights. This location in Lewes is the regular Code Purple site serving people in need of emergency overnight shelter.
Those in need of shelter are asked to call 302-614-9059 to make a reservation.
In advance of the storm, Code Purple at the Cape has already helped more than 20 men and women find safety in local hotels. Organizers say the effort is part of a larger initiative to protect people from the dangers of cold weather exposure.
Code Purple shelters are now open nightly through March 15, offering emergency shelter to men, women, and children throughout Sussex County. These locations are operated by Code Purple Sussex County and Code Purple at the Cape, which coordinate with local churches and volunteers to provide warm meals, blankets, and a safe place to sleep.
Organizers stress that volunteers are essential to keep these shelters running. With each passing winter, they say the demand for shelter continues to increase.