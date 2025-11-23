Speak Out Against Hate hosts first dance party to support youth programs

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Community members filled the Listening Booth with music and movement as Speak Out Against Hate hosted its first dance party fundraiser to benefit its youth scholarship and Student Ambassador Internship programs.
The Nov. 14 event drew a crowd to the dance floor, where local favorite DJ 'Das Wuff' kept dancers moving (and grooving) with a mix of high-energy tracks. Speak Out Against Hate's new interns also stepped in as emcees throughout the evening, adding enthusiasm as they introduced activities and kept the program on track.
The group says raffle items generated some of the night’s biggest buzz. More than 45 raffle baskets and gift cards donated by local businesses and residents helped push the fundraiser’s total to more than $3,500, the group saying it had surpassed organizers’ expectations.
Leaders said the funds will support local high school students who participate in the group’s leadership programs, which pair teens with mentors and provide opportunities to build advocacy and community-building skills.