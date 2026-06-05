DELAWARE- More than 700 athletes from across Delaware will gather at the University of Delaware Athletic Complex on June 12 and 13 for the 55th Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games, the organization’s largest annual sports competition.
According to organizers, the two-day competition will feature 736 athletes, 95 Unified partners and 199 coaches. Participants will compete in aquatics, bocce, powerlifting, softball, tennis and track and field. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to support the games.
Special Olympics Delaware President and CEO David Halley said the event highlights the organization’s mission of inclusion and opportunity.
“Summer Games represents the very best of what Special Olympics Delaware stands for—opportunity, inclusion, and community,” Halley said. “Seeing more than a thousand athletes, coaches, and Unified partners come together is a powerful reminder of the impact this movement has across our state. Our athletes don’t just compete—they lead, inspire, and show us what’s possible when everyone is given the chance to shine.”
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Bob Carpenter Center. Matt Janus, a three-time Delaware Sportscaster of the Year recipient, will serve as emcee.
The ceremony will include the traditional parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron. The honor will be shared by Jillian Mathews of the Kent Wild Kats, named the 2026 Outstanding Athlete of the Year, and Lt. Angie Dolan of the New Castle County Police Department, recipient of the 2026 Winnie Spence Torch Runner of the Year award.
Leaders with Special Olympics Delaware say the Flame of Hope will arrive at the ceremony after traveling more than 100 miles across Delaware during the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
In addition to athletic competitions, visitors can take part in Olympic Village activities and Healthy Athletes programming throughout the weekend. A Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2 to 7 is also planned for Saturday on the infield of the University of Delaware track.
Special Olympics Delaware is seeking additional volunteers. People interested in volunteering can register online or at volunteer registration tents during the event.
Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday. Events on Saturday run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.