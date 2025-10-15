NEWARK, Del. — Special Olympics Delaware will celebrate individuals and organizations who have made a lasting impact on its mission during the annual Night of Heroes event on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
The ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark. A formal recognition program begins at 6 p.m., followed by a reception at 7:30 p.m.
“Each of this year’s honorees represents the very best of our community — people and organizations who lead with heart, purpose, and an unwavering belief in inclusion,” said David Halley, president and CEO of Special Olympics Delaware. “Their impact on our athletes and programs is profound, and we are proud to recognize their extraordinary commitment to the mission of Special Olympics.”
This year’s honorees include:
Outstanding Athlete: Jillian Mathews, Kent Wild Kats
Outstanding Corporation: Chase
Outstanding Media: Steve Monz
Outstanding Unified Champion School: Cape Henlopen High School
“John Miller” Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency: Wilmington Police Department
Outstanding Coach: Antonio Haigler, Kent Wild Kats
Outstanding Family: The Williams/Kelsey Family, Newark Dragons
Outstanding Volunteer: Jenn McKenna
“Ann Grunert” Lifetime Achievement: Debbie Kearns, Networks
Hall of Fame: Danny Hall
Steve Monz is a DJ at BIG 107.7 and 107.1 the Duck, radio stations owned by Draper Media. Monz is also a frequent collaborator on DelmarvaLife.
The Night of Heroes is one of Special Olympics Delaware’s most significant annual events, recognizing those who champion inclusion, dedication, and support for athletes with intellectual disabilities.