Delaware drivers on Route 1 near Lewes will soon encounter a new speed camera aimed at improving safety in a busy construction zone.

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has confirmed plans to install a speed camera on Route 1 near Minos Conaway Road.

DelDOT says the camera will be placed before the Nassau Bridge construction area to monitor drivers entering the 45 mph zone.

The installation is expected to be completed by the end of the year. DelDOT officials plan to notify the public once the camera is activated and signage will be posted to warn drivers about the speed limit reduction and the presence of the camera.

DelDOT says it hopes the new measure will encourage safer driving behaviors and reduce accidents in the construction zone.

