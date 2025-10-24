MILLSBORO, Del. - Speeding in downtown Millsboro could soon prompt a change. The Millsboro Downtown Committee had a discussion today on possibly reducing the speed limit through that area.
Some people who live in the area say that dropping the speed could make it safer.
"Bringing it down will maybe slow them down enough to save a life," said Linda Schiltz, local from the area.
Helen Camenisch, who comes to Millsboro all the time to shop, says she doubts the effectiveness of a slower speed limit.
"I just don't think that lowering it's going to change anybody's habits," said Camenisch.
The current speed limit is 25 mph through downtown, but the committee says they don't have a specific new limit in mind, only that it will be lower than 25 mph.
Michael McCann, who lives in Millsboro, says that people are always distracted while driving either way.
"I don't think in certain areas, dropping a speed limit below 25 would be conducive," said McCann. "I think whether it's 25 or whether the speed limit is 15 or whether the speed limit is 50, I find more people very distracted behind the wheel, no matter what that speed limit is."
Town members say while no decision has been made, they are still considering other traffic calming measures such as speed monitoring devices, bump-outs, and increased enforcement.
They note that any speed limit change would have to be approved by DelDOT since it's a state road.