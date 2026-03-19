MILTON, Del. - The Milton Arts Guild is celebrating the arrival of spring with a showcase of local creativity featuring paintings, jewelry, knitted clothing and other handmade works for the Milton Spring Fling Market event.
The event highlights local artists and gives them a space to display and sell their work, organizers said.
Organizers also said some participating artists donated pieces for a raffle, allowing community members who may not be able to purchase items to still take part in the event.
Jeanne Steck, who works at the Milton Arts Guild, said she values the opportunity to connect with the public and see their reactions to her work.
"Someone came in yesterday and we were going to design a piece, and then she found something that she liked and she was super excited about it," Steck said. "That makes me feel really good when somebody gets excited over it. I love interacting with the public."
The Milton Spring Fling Market continues through March 29.