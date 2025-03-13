DAGSBORO, Del. - Spring has officially arrived at the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro, as the popular attraction reopened today after a long winter break.
Visitors returning to the gardens will find an upgraded welcome center and exciting plans for further expansion, including the construction of a new pavilion.
The gardens, renowned for their focus on native plants and wildlife habitat, offer more than just beautiful landscapes, according to Executive Director Stephen Pryce Lea. "Our visitors really feel a genuine benefit from spending time here," Pryce Lea told CoastTV. "Many come with the stresses and strains of everyday life, and by the time they leave, they feel transformed and deeply relaxed."
The Delaware Botanic Gardens, which are open Thursday through Sunday, offer guided tours and special events as well.