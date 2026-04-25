Springfest

Ocean City canceled Springfest’s final day Sunday due to forecasted high winds and unsafe weather conditions.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Town of Ocean City announced that Springfest scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been canceled due to forecasted severe weather and high winds, citing safety concerns for the community, vendors and staff.

The town thanked attendees who supported the event during its first three days and said it looks forward to welcoming visitors back next year.

The 35th annual Springfest began Thursday at the Ocean City Inlet. The four-day festival featured live music, food and art, drawing visitors from across the region. Admission to the event was free, and more than 20 musical acts were scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

Vendors filled the inlet parking lot with food, crafts and artwork, while local businesses along the boardwalk saw increased traffic as the festival helped kick off the summer tourism season.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you