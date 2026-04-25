OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Town of Ocean City announced that Springfest scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been canceled due to forecasted severe weather and high winds, citing safety concerns for the community, vendors and staff.
The town thanked attendees who supported the event during its first three days and said it looks forward to welcoming visitors back next year.
The 35th annual Springfest began Thursday at the Ocean City Inlet. The four-day festival featured live music, food and art, drawing visitors from across the region. Admission to the event was free, and more than 20 musical acts were scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.
Vendors filled the inlet parking lot with food, crafts and artwork, while local businesses along the boardwalk saw increased traffic as the festival helped kick off the summer tourism season.